CS Duale Reaffirms Commitment To Safety And Trust In Health Institutions Following KNH Incident

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured Kenyans that the government is taking concrete steps to restore public trust and improve safety in health institutions across the country.

This follows the tragic incidents at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which brought to light major security lapses in public hospitals where two patients were killed in the hospital within three months.

Speaking during a meeting with officials from the Kenya Medical Association (KMA), led by its President Dr. Simon Kigondu, Duale emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to making patients feel safe and respected in line with the Taifa Care model, which puts people at the centre of healthcare.

“We are taking decisive action to ensure the safety of everyone within our healthcare institutions,” Duale said, adding that restoring trust in the health system requires coordinated reforms and improved standards.

He expressed support for professional self-regulation and commended KMA for its work in continuing medical education and ethical oversight.

He called on the Association to recommend qualified professionals for appointment to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) Panel of Experts, which handles examinations, disciplinary matters, and quality assurance.

Duale also highlighted Cabinet’s approval of the Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, which aims to address medical malpractice and impunity. The Bill proposes the creation of an independent authority that will enforce healthcare standards, protect patient rights, and ensure accountability in hospitals.

He further disclosed that the Ministry has received the final report from the Independent Investigative Committee on Cell, Tissue, and Organ Transplant Services and is currently reviewing its findings.

Duale praised KMA’s continued role in health sector reforms and professional advocacy. He also congratulated Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu on her election as President of the World Medical Association, a move he said marks a proud moment for Kenya on the global health stage.