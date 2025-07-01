CS Duale Urges KEMSA To Fast-Track Reforms And Boost Public Confidence

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to speed up its reforms and fully align with the government’s health transformation goals under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Speaking in Embakasi during a meeting with the KEMSA Board and top management, Duale emphasized the importance of restoring public trust in the country’s health supply system. He said this can only be achieved through greater efficiency, ethical leadership, and a transparent medical supply chain.

Duale noted that while KEMSA has made progress, more work is needed. He called for the finalization and implementation of new regulations under the KEMSA Act and pushed for full activation of regional warehouses and last-mile delivery services to ensure medicines and health products reach the people efficiently.

“KEMSA must become a high-performing, agile, and ethical institution that delivers for the people. The health of our citizens depends on a supply system that works—one that counties and communities can trust,” said Duale.

During the meeting, KEMSA CEO Dr. Ejersa Waqo presented an update on the agency’s progress, including efforts to achieve a throughput of Sh13 billion, raise the Order Fill Rate (OFR) above 90%, and improve the number of times stock is turned over annually.

Duale also praised KEMSA’s recent introduction of a shift system in the last quarter of the financial year, which has helped cut turnaround time for orders. He noted that the OFR had already improved from 39% to 51% and expressed confidence that KEMSA would eventually hit the 100% mark. This, he said, is key to successfully rolling out the Taifa Care programme nationwide.

The CS also highlighted recent reforms in the health sector, including the deployment of 6,484 healthcare interns across the country. He urged KEMSA staff to remain united and committed to values of integrity and accountability.

“Our priority is to support Universal Health Coverage (UHC). That will only happen if KEMSA delivers on its role effectively and transparently,” he said.

Duale was accompanied by the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, and was hosted by KEMSA Board Chairperson Samuel Tunai and CEO Dr. Ejersa Waqo.