CS Duale Warns Health Regulators Against Compromise On Training Standards

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged health regulatory bodies to remain firm in their mandate of safeguarding patient safety, saying strict compliance with training standards is non-negotiable.

His remarks come just days after the Ministry revoked internship postings for 348 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) students who failed to meet eligibility criteria. The students had been placed for internships despite not having graduated.

Duale said the decision followed the Public Service Commission Internship Policy and Guidelines for the Public Service (2016) and the Ministry’s Internship Policy for Healthcare Professionals (2020).

“Do not be compromised by the people you regulate — your work is patient safety,” he said, adding that all health training institutions must follow the curriculum and standards set by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

“These regulations are not arbitrary; they are designed to protect patients and safeguard professional credibility.”

The CS spoke during a meeting with a delegation from Mount Kenya University (MKU) led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi. The talks focused on the credibility of Kenya’s health training systems and the global reputation of its health workforce, which is a key pillar of the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Duale said the Ministry is committed to ensuring every health worker — from community oral health officers to specialist surgeons — is trained to the highest standards.

He also raised concerns over commercialization of medical training, introduction of courses without Ministry consultation, and substandard curricula in some institutions.

“These are gaps we are addressing decisively to ensure training programmes meet regulatory requirements and uphold patient safety,” Duale said.

He assured continued collaboration with health training institutions, including MKU, in areas such as curriculum review, faculty development, and joint quality assurance, anchored on quality, compliance, and public interest.