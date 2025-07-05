CS Duale Warns Kenyans Against SHA-Linked Fraud

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned Kenyans to be alert and report any suspicious activities linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA), as part of efforts to protect public health systems from fraud.

He urged the public to use the toll-free number *147# to report cases.

Over 22 million Kenyans have registered with SHA.

Speaking during a public engagement at Voi Stadium in Taita Taveta County, Duale emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of healthcare services, saying that all Kenyans deserve safe, dignified, and accessible medical care.

He also encouraged parents, guardians, and caregivers to ensure all eligible children receive vaccinations during the 14-day National Measles-Rubella and Typhoid vaccination campaign, which begins on July 5, 2025.

“This campaign is a critical step in ending preventable child deaths. Every child deserves protection and a healthy future,” said Duale.

The Cabinet Secretary praised the role of 1,322 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) working in Taita Taveta, calling them the backbone of the country’s community health system. “Trained, equipped, and connected, CHPs bring lifesaving care to the doorsteps of families. They are our first responders in the journey to Universal Health Coverage,” he said.