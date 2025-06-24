CS Kagwe Honoured As Kenya Shines At Africa’s Best Brands 2025 Awards

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe was among the top winners at this year’s Africa’s Best Brands Awards, earning recognition for his outstanding service in the public sector.

Kenyan brands also took centre stage at the event held in Nairobi on Monday night, emerging among the most admired on the continent.

According to organisers Brand Africa, Kenya accounted for 25% of Africa’s most admired brands, coming second after the United States.

Mobius, Naivas, MPESA, Safaricom, Kenya Airways, Equity Bank, Citizen TV, NEMA, Denri, and Tusker were among the local brands that stood out in the rankings.

The awards were based on consumer surveys conducted by GeoPoll and Kantar across more than 30 African countries.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke, who presided over the event as Chief Guest, praised Kenya’s growing reputation and brand influence across Africa.

“This is not just about brand visibility—it’s about ownership of our narrative and future,” he said. “Kenyan brands must become synonymous with global excellence.”