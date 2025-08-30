CS Kagwe, Ogamba, Ruku Lead Govt Appointments

The government has announced a fresh round of appointments to boards of state agencies and institutions across the country.

In a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Winnie Beauttah as a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Cereals and Produce Board. She will serve for a term of three years.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba named Shimoy Khalif Jilaow and Emma Velma Achieng Maumo as Members of the Board of Trustees for the President’s Award. Their term will run for three years.

At the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, CS Hassan Ali Joho appointed Prof. Josiah Ochieng Obole and Omad Idd Boga as Members of the Board of the Kenya Fisheries Service.

Meanwhile, Dalmas Philip Odero has been reappointed as Chairperson of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) Council for another three years. Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes CS Geoffrey Ruku confirmed his reappointment and also named John Mutisya Mwanzia and Beatrice Cherotich Bii as Members of the IHRM Council.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui appointed Edward Wanjala, Kirui David Kibett, and Margaret Gaiteria as Members of the Board of the Kenya Trade Remedies Agency.

In the cooperative sector, Co-operatives and MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya appointed Millie Musumba as a Member of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board for a period of three years.

President William Ruto also made key changes, appointing Dr. Joseph Choge as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Clinical Officers Council of Kenya. In the same notice, he named James Kibugu Wambu as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) for a three-year term.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act … I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, appoint JAMES KIBUGU WAMBU to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from August 29, 2025,” the gazette notice read.

In the same notice, the President revoked the appointment of Gitura as KUTRRH chairperson.