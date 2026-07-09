CS Mbadi appoints six members to National Infrastructure Fund Board

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has appointed six members to the Board of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a key government investment vehicle established to finance major infrastructure projects.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 8, 2026, Mbadi appointed James Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibui, Latoya Ouna, Lawrence Kibet and Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan as members of the National Infrastructure Fund Board.

The six will serve a three-year term.

The National Infrastructure Fund was established as a corporate investment vehicle to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, railways and other strategic developments, without increasing the country’s public debt burden.

Unlike traditional government borrowing, the fund mobilises capital from private investors, proceeds from the sale of state assets and other domestic financing sources instead of relying on taxpayer funds or external loans.

The government targets to raise Sh5 trillion over the next 10 years through the fund to support the country’s long-term infrastructure agenda.

According to the government, the fund has already been operationalised and has secured an initial seed capital of Sh345 billion through state asset privatisations and domestic resource mobilisation.

More than Sh200 billion of the seed capital was generated from the partial sale of the government’s stake in Safaricom, providing the fund with its initial investment base.