Chopper carrying Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany Crashes in Baringo County during takeoff

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board chair Caleb Kositany on Saturday survived a plane crash.

The duo escaped unhurt after a private chopper they were travelling in crashed as it attempted to take off in Mwachon, Baringo County.

Below are social media reactions to this breaking news

A helicopter carrying Transport Kipchumba Murkomen and KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany crashes during takeoff in Mwachon, Eldama Ravine. Everyone onboard is safe. pic.twitter.com/KoOXpr2stK — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 9, 2024

Photos of the chopper crash carrying Murkomen and Kositany. pic.twitter.com/1xxcUSHkKf — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) March 9, 2024

