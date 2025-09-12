CS Murkomen rules out mercy for violent protesters

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Friday, ruled out pardon for suspects arrested during recent anti-government protests, saying that due process must take its course and that accountability cannot be sacrificed for political appeasement.

The CS said while the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution, those who engage in violence, looting, and destruction of property must face the law.

“We must differentiate between peaceful demonstrators and those who used the protests as a cover for criminal activity. The government cannot condone lawlessness under the guise of freedom of expression,” Murkomen said.

The remarks by Murkomen come amid growing pressure from civil society groups and opposition leaders urging the government to release detained protesters, many of whom were arrested during the Sabasaba demonstrations.

On Thursday, presidential Aspirant David Maraga condemned what he termed the “criminalization of dissent” and called for a blanket amnesty for all arrested protesters, saying the arrests were politically motivated.

He said the government was misusing the Prevention of Terrorism Act to target young activists.

At least 70 suspects arrested on the June 25th anniversary and Saba Saba protests are rotting in various prisons after Prosecutor indicted them with terror charges.

Maraga accused the state of abusing the courts by using the Prevention of Terrorism Act to silence dissent, warned the move could backfire if left unchecked.

He insisted it would not break the resolve of those fighting for good governance.

“It is the state which is terrorising young people. If they are not able to raise bond terms, they are taken to Kamiti Maximum Prison, where they are mixed with suspects who are rightly charged with terrorism. What are you doing with that? You are radicalising those young people,” he noted.

But addressing journalists in Kisii Friday during a Jukwaaa La Usalama Murkomen held firm, warning that granting mass pardons would set a dangerous precedent and weaken the justice system.

“Everyone is equal before the law. If we start issuing pardons to individuals who clearly broke the law, what message are we sending to law-abiding citizens?”

He said the government would not be bent the law to appease anybody.

He further vowed nationwide crackdowns on criminal gangs operating under the guise of boda boda operators to stem hooliganism.

He said intelligence reports have linked a number of violent crimes across the country to organized groups embedded within the informal motorcycle taxi sector.

He emphasized that while the majority of boda boda riders are law-abiding citizens earning an honest living, a small criminal minority is tarnishing the industry’s image and threatening national security.

“We will not tolerate criminal enterprises masquerading as transport services. Any individual or group involved in criminal activity, regardless of their cover, will face the full force of the law,” said Murkomen.

The CS separately raised serious concern over the surge in defilement cases and land-related murders in Gusii region .

He also fingered violent land disputes to growing murder cases in the country.

“We are witnessing an unacceptable rise in defilement cases, especially involving minors. At the same time, land-related killings are becoming disturbingly common. This is not just a law and order issue — it’s a moral crisis,” said Murkomen.