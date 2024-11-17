CS Murkomen Urges Kenyans To Embrace Positivity And Recognize Govt Progress Also

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on Kenyans to adopt a positive mindset and acknowledge the progress made by the government over the past two years.

Speaking in response to concerns raised by Catholic bishops, Murkomen emphasized the importance of shifting focus from challenges to achievements.

“The challenge we face as a nation is a challenge of mindset. We need to reorient our mindset so that we look at the positives, not always focusing on the negatives,” he said. “It’s important to view the glass as half full, not half empty.”

Murkomen pointed out that the government has achieved milestones, including stabilizing the Kenyan shilling and reducing the prices of basic commodities. He also acknowledged that the country faces significant hurdles but encouraged citizens to appreciate the gains made so far.

His remarks came as President William Ruto assured the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops that his administration is committed to addressing their concerns, particularly in healthcare and education.

While speaking at the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Embu, Ruto emphasized that quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every Kenyan.

“As we agreed with the citizens, quality healthcare should not be a privilege for a few but a right for every Kenyan,” the President said.

He admitted there were initial challenges with rolling out the new medical scheme but reaffirmed his determination to resolve them.

“I want to assure our bishops that the issues raised about universal health coverage will be addressed because this is a priority for my government,” Ruto said.

In education, the President highlighted progress made by implementing the competency-based curriculum (CBC). He noted that the first cohort of Grade 9 students will transition to junior secondary school next year, supported by the construction of new classrooms in collaboration with MPs and the national government.

Ruto also announced plans to recruit 20,000 teachers to enhance the education system and ensure accessible and quality education for all children.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended the event. Murkomen praised the meeting between Ruto and Kenyatta, describing it as a positive step toward unity. He encouraged the former president to work with the current administration to benefit the nation.