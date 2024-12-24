LSK Demands Immediate Release Of 2 People Allegedly Abducted By Police

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the immediate release of two individuals, Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti, who were allegedly abducted on December 21, 2024.

LSK has demanded that the two either be freed unconditionally or presented in court to face any charges against them.

In a statement issued on Monday, LSK President condemned the incident, describing it as part of a troubling trend of unlawful actions witnessed in 2024.

“We demand that police officers abandon and desist from these absurd, repressive tactics that have characterized 2024. We call for the immediate, unconditional release of Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti, or for them to be presented before court to answer to the alleged charges. These abductions violate the law and Article 49 of the Constitution of Kenya, which safeguards the rights of arrested persons,” the LSK President stated.

She urged the government to respect and uphold constitutional rights, as mandated under Article 21(1) of the Constitution.

The LSK President also criticized the Judiciary, alleging corruption and misuse of the institution for self-preservation and wealth accumulation. She emphasized the need for reform and transparency, calling for Chief Justice Martha Koome to address mounting concerns or step aside.

“The apparent treatment of the Judiciary as an exclusive club for wealth creation and self-preservation must cease. The Law Society of Kenya remains committed to leading an independent reevaluation and clean-up of the Judiciary,” she remarked.

LSK has invited its members and the public to contribute evidence on judicial misconduct.

“We urge all Kenyans with information or proof of unscrupulous conduct by judicial officers, or evidence of assets and property believed to be proceeds of corruption, to bring it forward. Submissions can be made via email to radicalsurgery@lsk.or.ke or president@lsk.or.ke,” the statement read.

Starting January 2025, LSK will establish offices to collect complaints and evidence related to judicial integrity and conduct.

The LSK President reaffirmed the society’s commitment to justice and its role in protecting the Judiciary’s integrity.

“The Judiciary is a source of hope for the potential of our country and the repository of justice for all. Reclaiming and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility. 2025 will be a year of transformation in the administration of justice. We must confront judicial misconduct, impunity, and corruption head-on to protect this critical institution,” she concluded.