Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub attack

US singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray over an attack in a London nightclub in 2023. The 37-year-old star had been due to face a trial in October on more serious charges, which he denied – attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, namely a tequila bottle.

However, those charges have now been dropped. He will be sentenced for affray in October.

His co-defendant, 40-year-old Omololu Akinlolu, a rapper who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to affray – which is defined as using or threatening violence towards someone and making them fear for their safety.

The attack happened at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Mayfair, on 19 February 2023.

Brown entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court on Friday in a hearing that took less than five minutes.

Judge Tony Baumgartner scheduled the sentencing hearing for the affray charges for both men for 26 October, 2026.

Brown is known for tracks including Loyal, Look At Me Now and With You.

He waved at fans as he arrived at court, flanked by security guards while wearing a beige suit and baseball cap.

Fans played Brown’s music, held up signs and shouted his name, with the PA news agency reporting that one said: “I love you Chris”.

At earlier hearings, he was ordered to pay a £5m security fee as part of his bail conditions, which also allowed him to go on a world tour as long as he surrendered his passport on arrival in each country.

Last summer, the performer joked on-stage about his “nice” time in jail in Manchester as he kicked off his tour at the city’s Co-Op Live arena.

“Thank you for coming and supporting me,” he said to fans in Manchester. “And thank you to the jail,” he joked, referring to a spell in custody after his arrest. “It was really nice.”

By BBC News