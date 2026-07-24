PS Omollo urges parents to shield children from political goonism

Parents have been urged to play a more active role in guiding their children and protecting them from politicians and criminal groups seeking to recruit young people into political violence, goonism and other unlawful activities.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo said parents must closely monitor their children’s academic performance, behaviour and associations instead of leaving discipline solely to teachers and school administrators.

“I appeal to parents to know how their children are performing and to work closely with school administrations in addressing indiscipline. Our young people must never be allowed to become agents of violence or political goons,” Dr Omollo said.

The PS spoke during a parents’ meeting at Ober Boys High School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County, where he warned that young people often bear the greatest consequences when manipulated into political violence.

He urged parents, teachers and community leaders to work together in steering learners towards education, skills development and productive economic activities.

Dr Omollo also expressed concern over recent incidents of student unrest in some schools, saying the trend called for stronger collaboration among parents, teachers, students and school administrators.

Commending students at Ober Boys High School for maintaining discipline, he encouraged them to remain focused on their studies, attend classes consistently, revise diligently and respect both their teachers and parents.

“To the students, we value you and respect you. That is why we are here, because we want the best for you. Do not take this opportunity for granted. Use your time wisely so that you can contribute positively to the transformation and development of our country,” he said.

The Principal Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through increased funding, teacher recruitment and expansion of school infrastructure.

He said the government had recruited 100,000 teachers over the past three years and had allocated resources to employ an additional 20,000 teachers during the current financial year.

At Ober Boys High School, he noted, there are currently 32 Teachers Service Commission teachers, 12 of whom were recruited during the past three years under President William Ruto’s administration.

According to Dr Omollo, the additional staffing reflects the government’s efforts to address teacher shortages and improve the quality of education across the country.

He added that more than 23,000 classrooms and 16,000 laboratories had been constructed nationwide to support the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), while calling on parents, alumni, elected leaders and local communities to complement government efforts by supporting the development of schools.

Beyond education, Dr Omollo highlighted ongoing government investments in healthcare, road infrastructure and the blue economy, including the construction of fish landing sites in the region, some of which are more than 50 per cent complete.

He also pledged support for one of the priority projects presented by the Ober Boys High School administration, saying Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who was the chief guest, would consider another request raised by the school.

The PS said the government would continue working closely with elected leaders, National Government Administration officials and local communities to improve learner transition, strengthen discipline and ensure every young Kenyan has an opportunity to access education and contribute to national development.

Among those present were Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Danish Otieno, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Kabondo Kasipul MP Dr Eva Obara.