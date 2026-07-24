NCIC launches probe into alleged ethnic incitement by Duale

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched investigations into allegations of ethnic incitement against Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following the circulation of remarks attributed to him on social media.

In a statement on Friday, NCIC Chairman Bishop Dr. Kepha Nyamweya Omae said the Commission had received a formal complaint and that its Investigations Department had begun a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the alleged utterances.

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission acknowledges receipt of a complaint regarding alleged utterances by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale. Our Investigations Department is conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the said utterances,” the statement said.

The Commission commended members of the public for reporting the matter and urged Kenyans to continue reporting cases of divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling.

“We encourage the public to continue to collaborate with the Commission and bring such cases forward so that necessary action is taken. We cannot afford to watch this country slide into anarchy, especially through utterances that divide communities,” NCIC said.

The Commission stressed that Kenya belongs to all communities and strongly condemned any remarks that promote ethnic division.

It warned that if the allegations are substantiated, the remarks could amount to violations of Article 33 of the Constitution and Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008.

NCIC also appealed to political leaders across the country to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory rhetoric, particularly as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

“Leadership at every level carries a solemn duty to safeguard, rather than imperil, the unity of this nation,” the Commission said.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to acting firmly, decisively and impartially against any conduct that threatens national cohesion, while calling on all Kenyans to uphold peace and unity.

The investigations come amid heightened political tensions and increasing concern over inflammatory political statements as preparations for the 2027 General Election gather pace.