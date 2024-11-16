Ruto Pledges Action Following Catholic Bishops’ Concerns

President William Ruto has committed to addressing concerns raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, who have criticized his administration for fostering division and misleading the public.

Bishop Maurice Muhatia Mukamba, speaking on behalf of the bishops, expressed alarm over what he described as a growing culture of dishonesty that undermines integrity and respect in the country.

“Truth seems nonexistent, and if it does, it is only what the government declares. Unfortunately, Kenyans appear to have resigned themselves to the constant lies from politicians,” said Bishop Muhatia. He called on citizens to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders.

The bishops also pointed to pressing issues, such as the government’s unpaid debts to faith-based organizations (FBOs) through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which have reportedly reached billions of shillings.

In response, President Ruto, while speaking at the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Embu, assured the clergy that the government is committed to delivering on its promises, particularly regarding healthcare.

“As we agreed with the citizens, quality healthcare should not be a privilege for a few but a right for every Kenyan,” said Ruto.

He acknowledged initial challenges with the rollout of the new medical scheme but emphasized his determination to resolve them.

“I want to assure our bishops that the issues raised about universal health coverage will be addressed because this is a priority for my government,” he stated.

On education, Ruto highlighted progress in implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), noting that the first cohort of Grade 9 students will transition to junior secondary school next year.

He announced that new classrooms have been built in collaboration with MPs and the national government to accommodate the growing student population.

Additionally, the President revealed plans to recruit 20,000 teachers to strengthen the education system, reiterating his administration’s commitment to delivering accessible and quality education for all Kenyan children.