Ruto, Uhuru, Kindiki, And Gachagua Reunite In First Public Event Together

In a rare public appearance together, President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u in Embu County on Saturday, November 16.

The event marked the first face-to-face meeting between Ruto and Gachagua since the latter’s impeachment in October, which had sparked political tension across the country.

Thousands of Catholic faithful and Kenyans from all walks of life gathered to witness the ceremony, which brought together the nation’s current and former leaders.

The day’s proceedings began with the arrival of Gachagua, who a group of Mt. Kenya politicians accompanied. Shortly after, President Ruto, flanked by his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, entered. Former President Kenyatta followed, joining the congregants to celebrate the historic occasion.

However, the seating arrangement at the event raised eyebrows. While Ruto and Kenyatta were seated in the VIP section alongside senior government officials, Gachagua was notably placed in the general section with MPs allied to him. This positioning sparked speculation about the current dynamics between the leaders.

More to follow