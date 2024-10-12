CS Mutua Announces 6% Increase in Minimum Wage Across Various Sectors

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced a six per cent increase in the minimum wage across various sectors.

Mutua said the increase will be effective from November 1, 2024.

Mutua said it is his responsibility to implement the increase across different industries, as outlined in the recently amended wage orders.

“We have updated the Regulation of Wages for both the General and Agricultural sectors, which will directly benefit workers across the nation,” he said.

Mutua said the adjustment ensures that the wages reflect the current economic environment and provide a better standard of living.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the gazette notice on the increase in the minimum wage, which was at the State House.

The CS said the signing is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensure fair compensation for all Kenyan workers.

This comes a month after Mutua announced that workers would receive an increase in their wages before the end of the year.