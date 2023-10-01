CS Mutua Announces Changes in Employment of Kenyans in the Diaspora

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says the government will no longer send Kenyans for state missions.

The CS said foreign assignments will instead be allocated to Kenyans already in the diaspora.

The move, he said, will help cut expenditure.

“I shared with them that as part of my strategy to reduce the cost of running missions, we will be hiring Kenyans residing in the countries where we have missions to work for us, instead of exporting staff from Nairobi,” he said.

Speaking in Sydney, Australia, Mutua said changes at Kenyans embassies will ensure service delivery.

“Kenyans in Sydney are a vibrant lot with a lot of ideas on how to improve their lives and how to change Kenya. We discussed consular services and my goal in the near future for IDs and passports to be printed at our embassies and issued chap chap to deserving Kenyans,” Mutua said.

“We also looked at the challenges faced by Kenyans in getting their visas, their nursing permits and how to transmit funds back home.”

As for cases of harassment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the CS said Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials will have to change and adapt to international best practices for arriving guests.

“This coming week, I will be engaging senior Australian officials to discuss how to better partner with Australia for the mutual benefit of both countries,” he said.

“We discussed my plans for a bilateral Labour agreement and negotiations with Australia to allow Kenyans to come and work as seasonal workers.”

