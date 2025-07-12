CSs Ruku, Muuga, Joho Lead In New Govt Appointments

Several Cabinet Secretaries have made key appointments in various state agencies and boards, according to a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has appointed Leonida Chelagat Mitei and Dr. Francis Owino as members of the Kenya School of Government Council. Linnet Mirehane was also appointed to the same council. All three will serve for a term of three years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Eden Duale appointed Pauline Nyokabi as a member of the Digital Health Agency for a three-year term. He also revoked the appointment of Linda Murugi Gebson.

In the transport sector, CS Davis Chirchir named Iltasayon Neepe as a member of the Kenya Airports Authority Board for three years.

Labour CS Alfred Mutua re-appointed Rose Auma Omamo to serve another three-year term as a member of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees.

Water CS Eric Muriithi Muuga made several appointments including Regina Ndambuki, who will now serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency for a three-year term. Geoffrey Rukuja was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Tana Water Works Development Agency. Nasri Sahal Ibrahim was re-appointed as Chairperson of the Northern Water Works Development Agency.

Energy and Petroleum CS James Opiyo Wandayi appointed Abdisalan Adow Abdi and Carren Akinyi Olweny to the Board of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency.

In the blue economy docket, Mining and Maritime Affairs CS Hassan Joho appointed Edwin Abonyo as the Chairperson of the National Museums of Kenya Board for three years.

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui appointed Hamza Alio Abdi as a member of the Export Processing Zones Authority Board.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto made two major appointments through the same gazette notice.

Abdi Mude Ibrahim was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute. He will serve for three years beginning July 11, 2025.

Former Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board for a similar term. Ismail previously served as PS for Cooperatives and briefly held the role of Environment and Forestry PS between 2018 and 2019.

His appointment comes amid reports that he was recently seen at State House.