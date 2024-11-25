Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About New Romance With Younger Beau

Reality TV star Cynthia Bailey, 57, has revealed she is happily in love with a younger man she has been dating for nearly eight months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared details about her new relationship during an interview at Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, expressing joy and gratitude for her fresh start in love.

“I’m very much in love,” Bailey said. “Dating isn’t easy, especially at this point in my life. I just told God, ‘Send me my person,’ and he did.”

Bailey’s new partner, who hails from Amsterdam, entered her life unexpectedly. The pair first met at an event in Los Angeles, but their connection began after he reached out to her via Instagram.

“It’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy,” Bailey said, adding that their relationship has been a blessing despite her initial hesitation about dating someone younger.

Fans may get a glimpse of Bailey’s mystery man when she returns to the upcoming season of RHOA as a “friend.” She hinted that moments from their FaceTime calls were captured by cameras during filming.

“He doesn’t even watch the show,” Bailey laughed, explaining that her boyfriend is unaware of the drama surrounding the Bravo series. “He has no idea what’s happening.”

Bailey also gushed about her Amsterdam-born beau during a panel discussion at the event. “I wasn’t looking for a young guy. He found me,” she told the crowd.

The new relationship marks Bailey’s first serious romance since her divorce from Mike Hill, which was finalized in December 2022. The former couple tied the knot in 2020 but separated after two years of marriage. Bailey was also previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.

Despite her past heartbreaks, Bailey is now focused on embracing love and happiness in her life. She ended her weekend on a high note, enjoying a night out with fellow RHOA stars Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams, as well as actor Jamie Foxx.