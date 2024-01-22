Daka’s Last-Minute Heroics Secure Zambia a Draw Against Tanzania in AFCON Thriller

Patson Daka’s dramatic 89th-minute equalizer rescued Zambia in a thrilling encounter against Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The 2012 champions have now drawn seven of their last eight matches at the AFCON finals, maintaining their reputation for hard-fought contests.

In a surprising turn of events, Tanzania, currently without a group stage win in their last three AFCON appearances, stunned Zambia with an early goal just 11 minutes into the match. Free agent Simon Msuva, showcasing his skills, capitalized on Mbwana Samatta’s well-timed pass to unleash a powerful strike into the top corner.

Despite Zambia’s efforts to mount a quick response, Tanzania’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula stood firm in the first half. Lameck Banda’s ambitious attempt in the 38th minute was the only notable threat, as Zambia faced further adversity with Rodrick Kabwe’s red card, leaving them with 10 men going into halftime.

Determined to level the score, Patson Daka came close to breaking the deadlock just after the hour mark, only to be denied by a brilliant save from Aishi Manula. On the defensive end, Tresford Lawrence Mulenga matched the intensity, thwarting Tanzania’s Morice Abraham.

As the match approached its conclusion, Zambia seemed destined for disappointment, but Daka had different plans. In the 89th minute, he rose to the occasion, heading in Clatous Chama’s corner to salvage a crucial point for his team.

The late drama in San Pédro has left Group F wide open, with all four nations still in contention for qualification. Zambia, eager to secure the top spot in the group, faces Morocco on Wednesday, and a win would position them favorably if the Democratic Republic of Congo fails to overcome Tanzania. Conversely, a victory for Tanzania would solidify their progression to the next round, adding further excitement to the group dynamics.