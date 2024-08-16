Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Still Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumors

Despite recent rumors of a breakup, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still very much together.

A representative for Johnson confirmed to PEOPLE that the “Madame Web” actress and the Coldplay frontman have not parted ways. “They are happily together,” the rep said of the couple, who are 34 and 47 years old, respectively.

The pair were recently seen at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., where Johnson was there to support Martin during his band’s headlining performance.

This public appearance followed reports that their relationship was in a good place. An insider had previously told PEOPLE that although the couple has had ups and downs, they are “definitely back on” and “going strong.”

Johnson and Martin were first linked romantically in 2017 after being spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles, following Martin’s 2016 divorce from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

By 2019, their relationship had become more serious, with sources noting they were “pretty serious.”

The couple has kept their relationship largely private, rarely making public appearances together.

However, in March, a source revealed that they had been engaged for years but were in no rush to get married.

Despite their low profile, Martin publicly expressed his love for Johnson by dedicating his song “Universe” to her during a 2021 Coldplay concert, calling her “my universe.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex-wife, has also spoken positively about Johnson. In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paltrow said she “adores” Johnson and described their relationship as unconventional but filled with affection.

She reiterated her fondness for Johnson in 2023 during an Instagram Q&A, where she called Johnson “an adorable, wonderful person” and mentioned that they are “very good friends.”