Dalmas Odero Re-Elected As IHRM Council Chair For Three Years

Dalmas Philip Odero will serve for another three years as the Chairperson of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) Council.

His re-appointment was confirmed by Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Geoffrey Ruku in a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025.

Odero, who first assumed office in July 2022, was re-elected for a second term and pledged to focus on professionalism, member welfare, advocacy, and execution of reforms. He said he would strengthen ethics, enhance certification, address emerging issues such as artificial intelligence and hybrid work, and improve mental health support for members.

He also vowed to push for amendments to the Human Resource Management Professionals (HRMP) Act, which would expand IHRM’s mandate, strengthen accountability, and entrench HR as a key partner in national policy and workforce planning.

Odero described his re-election as a collective mandate from HR professionals, promising inclusivity and unity in the profession while positioning IHRM as a continental leader in people management and corporate governance.

He called on HR practitioners to comply with licensing requirements, noting that while IHRM has more than 20,000 registered members, only about 7,000 actively participate in its activities.

“We must ensure every HR practitioner is a licensed, active member of IHRM. That is the only way to safeguard our credibility and respect as professionals,” Odero said.

IHRM Executive Director Kuresha Abdullahi supported the chairman’s call, warning employers that hiring unlicensed HR practitioners exposes organizations to liability.

Ruku, also named John Mutisya Mwanzia and Beatrice Cherotich Bii to be a Member of the IHRM council.