Dan Burn Siblings: Getting to Know Jack Burn

Daniel Johnson Burn, born on May 9, 1992, in Blyth, England, is a professional footballer who plays primarily as a centre-back or left-back.

The towering defender is known for his physical presence, versatility, composure on the ball, and leadership qualities.

A lifelong Newcastle United supporter, Burn grew up in the North East and has become a fan favourite since returning to his boyhood club.

He has represented England at senior level, earning his first call-up in 2025 at the age of 32.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dan has one sibling, a younger brother named Jack, who is four years his junior.

The brothers grew up together in the Blyth area, where they shared a typical sibling relationship marked by occasional fights during their younger years.

Jack has lived abroad at times, including periods in Australia and later Canada, but the pair maintain a strong bond and speak nearly every day.

Jack played football recreationally as a youngster but was more focused on his appearance than serious competition.

Career

Burn’s journey to the top flight is one of perseverance and determination.

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He began his career with non-league clubs in his native North East before joining Darlington, where he made his professional debut while balancing college studies and a part-time job at a local supermarket.

In 2011, he moved to Fulham, gaining valuable experience through multiple loan spells at lower-league clubs.

A free transfer to Wigan Athletic in 2016 proved transformative.

Burn established himself as a reliable centre-back and played a key role in the club’s 2017-18 EFL League One title win, securing promotion to the Championship.

He joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and, after an initial loan back to Wigan, became a regular in the Premier League, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level.

In January 2022, Burn fulfilled a childhood dream by signing for Newcastle United.

His return to St James’ Park marked a new chapter, where he quickly became a mainstay in the defence, contributing both defensively and with occasional attacking threat thanks to his height at set pieces.

He has captained the side on multiple occasions and played a prominent role in the team’s resurgence.

Burn made his senior England debut in 2025, adding an international dimension to his career after years of consistent club performances.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Burn has collected several notable honours that reflect his steady rise.

He won the EFL League One title with Wigan Athletic in the 2017-18 season.

His most memorable achievement came with Newcastle United in the 2024-25 season, when he helped the club secure the EFL Cup—Newcastle’s first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Burn scored in the final, delivering a standout performance and etching his name into club history.

Beyond silverware, Burn’s personal accolades include reaching significant appearance milestones at Newcastle and earning recognition for his leadership and consistency.