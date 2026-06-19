Sven Botman Siblings: All About Niels Botman

Sven Adriaan Botman, born on January 12, 2000, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United.

He has earned a reputation as a composed, ball-playing defender with strong aerial ability and leadership qualities.

Botman progressed through the renowned Ajax youth academy before making his mark in senior football across the Netherlands, France, and England.

He represents the Netherlands at international level and is often compared to top Dutch defenders for his reading of the game and physical presence.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sven grew up in a sporting family in Badhoevedorp, where hockey was the dominant family sport rather than football.

His older brother, Niels Botman, who is four years his senior, played hockey to a high standard alongside their father, Maarten.

Niels has remained close to Sven throughout his career, attending key milestones such as his signing for Newcastle United.

Career

Botman began his football journey at local club RKSV Pancratius before joining the Ajax academy at the age of nine.

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He developed steadily through the youth ranks and made his professional debut with Jong Ajax.

In 2019, he was loaned to SC Heerenveen, where he played every minute of the Eredivisie season and impressed with his maturity.

In 2020, he transferred to French club Lille on a five-year deal.

During his time there, Botman quickly established himself as a starter and played a key role in Lille’s surprising 2020-21 Ligue 1 title victory, the club’s first in over a decade.

He also contributed to their Trophée des Champions success.

His performances attracted interest from several top European clubs. In June 2022, Botman joined Newcastle United for around €40 million.

He has since become an important part of the team’s defence, helping the club compete in the Premier League and European competitions.

Despite injury challenges in recent seasons, he has shown resilience and continues to develop as one of the league’s promising centre-backs.

Accolades

With Ajax, Botman won the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Cup, and the Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch Super Cup), along with youth championships.

At Lille, he secured the Ligue 1 championship in 2020-21 and the Trophée des Champions.

With Newcastle United, he won the EFL Cup in the 2024-25 season.