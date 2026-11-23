Daniel Francis Fouts is a former American football quarterback and television sports analyst, born on June 10, 1951, in San Francisco, California.

The son of longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster Bob Fouts, he grew up around professional football as a ball boy and statistician for the San Francisco 49ers.

Fouts became one of the most productive passers in NFL history during his 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, starring in the high-powered “Air Coryell” offense of the late 1970s and 1980s.

After retiring as a player, he worked as a color commentator for CBS and other networks.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dan is the fourth of five children born to Bob and Julie Fouts. He has an older brother named Bob Fouts, with whom he later partnered in a real estate lending business.

Public details about his other siblings remain limited, as the family has generally kept a lower profile outside of Dan’s high-visibility football and broadcasting career.

The siblings were raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, where their father’s work in sports media provided an early connection to the game.

Career

Fouts played college football at the University of Oregon, where he set numerous school passing records and earned All-Pac-8 recognition.

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The San Diego Chargers selected him in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft.

After several developmental seasons, he emerged as the full-time starter and thrived under coach Don Coryell’s vertical passing attack.

From 1979 through the mid-1980s he consistently ranked among the league leaders in yards and touchdowns, guiding the Chargers to multiple division titles and two AFC Championship Games.

He played his entire professional career with San Diego before retiring after the 1987 season.

Fouts later transitioned into broadcasting, serving as a color analyst for NFL games on CBS television and radio networks.

Accolades

Fouts received widespread recognition for his achievements.

He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1982, earned six Pro Bowl selections, and was chosen First-team All-Pro twice and Second-team All-Pro twice.

He led the NFL in passing yards four consecutive seasons and became the first quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in three straight years.

Fouts was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993 in his first year of eligibility.

Additional honors include induction into the Chargers Hall of Fame, the University of Oregon Hall of Fame, the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, and the California Sports Hall of Fame, along with having his number 14 retired by the Chargers.