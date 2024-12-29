Dani Dyer Reveals Wedding Plans With Football Star Jarrod Bowen

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer has announced when she plans to marry West Ham and England forward Jarrod Bowen.

Dyer, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, has been in a relationship with Bowen for three years. The couple got engaged last summer during a holiday, shortly after England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Bowen proposed with a stunning ring, marking their commitment to one another.

Interacting with fans on Instagram, Dyer shared that the wedding is just five months away.

“I honestly can see why people elope and then have a big party because the guest list I honestly found so difficult. I’m getting married in like five months. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited for you all to see,” she said.

The couple has faced life’s highs and lows together and are parents to three children, including twin daughters.

Meanwhile, Bowen is set to make his final appearance of the year when West Ham faces league leaders Liverpool on Sunday at London Stadium in a Premier League showdown.