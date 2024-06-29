Daniel Cormier, a retired American mixed martial artist and former Olympic wrestler, has a net worth of $6 million. Known for his exceptional achievements in the UFC, Cormier made history as the second fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. He is also the first fighter to successfully defend titles in two separate divisions. Apart from his UFC career, Cormier has an impressive international wrestling background, having been part of the US World or Olympic Team six times, winning a World bronze medal, and securing gold and bronze medals at the Pan American Games.

Daniel Cormier Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth March 20, 1979 Place of Birth Lafayette, Louisiana Nationality American Profession Mixed Martial Artist, Former Olympic Wrestler

Daniel Cormier UFC Earnings

Cormier’s UFC career was financially rewarding. In July 2018, he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, earning a flat rate of $500,000 for the victory, bringing his record to 21-1. In a rematch against Miocic at UFC 241 on August 18, 2019, Cormier earned $750,000 despite losing the fight, while Miocic earned $500,000. Both fighters also likely received substantial amounts from their share of Pay Per View revenue.

Early Life

Daniel Ryan Cormier was born on March 20, 1979, in Lafayette, Louisiana. Raised alongside four siblings, Cormier faced tragedy early in life when his father was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day when Daniel was just seven years old. During high school, Cormier became an avid wrestler, winning three Louisiana State Championships and ending his high school career with an impressive record of 101-9.

After high school, Cormier attended Colby Community College in Kansas, where he became a two-time junior college national champion. He then transferred to Oklahoma State University to wrestle in Division I, where he was highly effective but fell short of reaching all-American status, primarily due to losses against Cael Sanderson.

Daniel Cormier Career

After graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in sociology, Cormier pursued a career in Freestyle Wrestling, placing fourth in the 2004 Olympics. He also competed in the Wrestling World Championships, the Pan American Games, and the Real Pro Wrestling League. In 2008, Cormier transitioned to mixed martial arts, training as a kickboxer and winning his first few matches in Australia.

By 2010, Cormier was emerging as a prominent fighter at Strikeforce, defeating notable opponents such as Jason Riley, Devin Cole, Jeff Monson, Antonio Silva, and Josh Barnett. His first UFC fight was against Frank Mir in 2013, followed by victories over fighters like Roy Nelson, Patrick Cummins, and Dan Henderson. Cormier quickly became one of the most recognized figures in MMA, debuting a new type of wrestling shoe and securing various brand endorsement deals.

In 2014, Cormier faced a setback when he lost to Jon Jones, who retained the light heavyweight championship but was later stripped of the title due to felony charges. Cormier then fought Anthony Johnson for the vacant title, winning the fight despite being dropped by a right hand early on. He defended his title against Alexander Gustafsson in 2015 and signed an eight-fight contract with the UFC.

Over the next few years, Cormier defeated Anderson Silva but faced multiple injuries, preventing rematches with Jon Jones. In 2017, he finally fought Jones again but lost the fight and his championship due to a knockout. After retiring from MMA, Cormier focused on coaching and became the head wrestling coach at Gilroy High School in California, a position he took on before retiring from professional fighting.

Health Issues

During his time as an Olympic wrestler, Cormier suffered kidney failure due to excessive weight cutting. This raised concerns about his ability to make weight during his UFC career, highlighting the physical toll of maintaining his competitive edge.

Daniel Cormier Relationships

Daniel Cormier has several children with different partners. Tragically, one of his children passed away in a car accident in 2003. In 2011, he and his then-fiancée Salina Deleon welcomed a son, who is now an amateur wrestler with Cormier as his assistant coach. In 2012, the couple had a second child and married in 2017.

Daniel Cormier Net Worth

Daniel Cormier net worth is $6 million.