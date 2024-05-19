Danny Glover Net Worth

Danny Glover, an acclaimed American actor, producer, director, and political activist, has a net worth of $40 million. Known for his versatility, Glover has portrayed a wide range of characters in various film genres, earning particular fame for his role alongside Mel Gibson in the “Lethal Weapon” film series.

Early Life

Danny Glover was born on July 22, 1946, in San Francisco, California, to Carrie Hunley and James Glover, both postal workers and active NAACP members. He graduated from George Washington High School and attended San Francisco State University, which later awarded him the Presidential Medal despite his not graduating.

Danny Glover Career

Glover’s first foray into theater was through the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He trained under Jean Shelton at the Shelton Actors Lab, which he credits for much of his development as an actor. Glover left his city administration job to pursue acting, relocating to Los Angeles. There, he co-founded the Robey Theatre Company with Ben Guillory in 1994, honoring Paul Robeson. Glover made his on-screen debut in “Escape to Alcatraz” (1979) and gained wider recognition with his role in “The Color Purple” (1985).

Success

Glover became a household name with his role as Sergeant Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon” (1987), which grossed over $120 million. He reprised this role in three sequels over the next decade. His performance in “Predator 2” (1990) further solidified his status, and he won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for “To Sleep with Anger” that same year.

In 1994, he starred in “Angels in the Outfield” and directed the short film “Override” for Showtime. Under his production company, Carrie Films, Glover executive produced numerous films. His notable roles in the 2000s include “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001), “Saw” (2004), “Shooter” (2007), “Death at a Funeral” (2010), “Beyond the Lights” (2014), “Dirty Grandpa” (2016), and “Sorry to Bother You” (2018). In 2019, he appeared in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Strive,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Danny Glover “Lethal Weapon” Salary

For “Lethal Weapon 4” in 1998, Danny Glover earned a salary of $7 million, equivalent to around $13 million today when adjusted for inflation.

Activism

Glover’s activism began at San Francisco State University, where he joined the Black Students’ Union and participated in a historic five-month strike that led to the establishment of the first Department of Black Studies and School of Ethnic Studies in the U.S.

Glover co-chairs the Vanguard Public Foundation and serves on the boards of the Algebra Project, the Black AIDS Institute, Walden House, and the Something Positive dance group. He supports various labor and service unions, including United Farm Workers and UNITE HERE. In 1999, he raised awareness about racial discrimination in taxi services, prompting Rudy Giuliani’s Operation Refusal. Glover co-founded Louverture Films, which produces historically significant films, including the 2008 documentary “Trouble the Water.”

Globally, Glover is active in the TransAfrica Forum and has led protests, including against the Iraq War in 2003. He was arrested in 2010 during a protest over Sodexo’s labor practices.

Danny Glover Honors

Danny Glover has received numerous honors, including an honorary doctorate from Utah State University and the Doctorate of Humane Letters from Starr King School for the Ministry. In 2016, he was awarded the Cuban National Medal of Friendship for his solidarity with the Cuban 5.

Danny Glover Wife

Danny Glover married Asake Bomani in 1975, and they have a daughter, Mandisa, born in 1976. The couple divorced in 2000. Glover married Elaine Cavalleiro in 2009. He previously owned a 6,000-square-foot home in Dunthorpe, Oregon, purchased in 1999.

