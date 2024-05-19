Darci Lynne Farmer Net Worth

Darci Lynne Farmer, an American ventriloquist and television personality, boasts a net worth of $8 million. She gained national prominence in 2016 on “Little Big Shots” and skyrocketed to fame by winning the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. Following her win, Lynne has appeared on numerous television shows and embarked on extensive tours with her ventriloquy puppets. Her victory on “America’s Got Talent” earned her a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show.

Early Life

Born on October 12, 2004, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Darci Lynne Farmer is the daughter of Misty and Clarke Farmer. She has three brothers. As a child, Lynne loved singing but was too shy to perform in front of audiences. To help her overcome this fear, her parents encouraged her to participate in the 2014 International Cinderella Scholarship Program, where she was crowned International Mini Miss. There, she met young ventriloquist Laryssa Bonacquisti, who inspired her to try ventriloquy. After receiving a puppet for her tenth birthday, Lynne won the local Edmond’s Got Talent competition. She soon began training with ventriloquy coach Gary Owen, who became her coach and manager. In 2015, Lynne won first place in the junior divisions of Oklahoma’s Got Talent and Oklahoma Kids.

“Little Big Shots”

In March 2016, Lynne gained national attention with her performance on “Little Big Shots,” where she sang “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” with her puppet Katie. She also performed at the Vent Haven International Ventriloquists’ ConVENTion, becoming the event’s first-ever child ventriloquist to perform in an evening show. A year later, she appeared on the British version of “Little Big Shots,” performing the same song.

“America’s Got Talent”

Lynne’s career peaked when she competed on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. Her performance of “Summertime” with her bunny puppet Petunia became the most viewed “AGT” video on YouTube within 30 hours of its broadcast.

She continued to impress with performances like “Who’s Lovin’ You” with her mouse puppet Oscar and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” with Edna Doorknocker. In the finals, she performed “With a Little Help from My Friends” with Oscar and Petunia, and “Anything You Can Do” alongside ventriloquist Terry Fator. Lynne won the season, receiving $1 million and a headlining show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Further Television Career

Post-“AGT,” Lynne has appeared on several television shows. In 2017, she featured in “A Very Pentatonix Christmas” with Petunia. She starred in her own special, “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas,” in 2018, and made guest appearances on shows like “Kids Baking Championship,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” and “All That.” In 2019, she competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” finishing as runner-up. Lynne has also been a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Today,” “Steve,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and appeared on “Winner Cake All,” “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate,” and “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered.”

Tours and Live Appearances

Lynne has extensively toured with her puppets. She performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2016. Her first national tour, “Darci Lynne and Friends Live,” started with five locations but expanded to 52 dates between 2018 and 2019. She participated in the Starkey Hearing Foundation gala and later launched her second tour, “Darci Lynne and Friends: Fresh Out of the Box.” In July 2021, she began her third tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not),” scheduled to run through November 2022.

Public Response

Darci Lynne Farmer’s success on “America’s Got Talent” and subsequent career have been credited with reviving the art of ventriloquism. In 2020, the Edmond Historical Society and Museum in Oklahoma opened an exhibit called “Darci Lynne’s Got Talent,” showcasing her original practice puppets, performance clothing, and tour posters, among other memorabilia.

