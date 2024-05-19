Daryl Sabara, an American actor, comedian, voice artist, and former child star, has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his role as Juni Cortez in the “Spy Kids” film series. Throughout his career, Sabara has also worked on numerous television shows and films.
|Daryl Sabara Net Worth
|$5 Million
|Date of Birth
|June 14, 1992
|Place of Birth
|Torrance, California
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian
Early Life
Daryl Sabara was born on June 14, 1992, in Torrance, California. He was raised by his mother, a social worker in Los Angeles, alongside his fraternal twin brother, who is also an actor. Of Russian, Jewish, and German descent, Sabara began acting at a very young age, making his debut in 1996.
Daryl Sabara Career
Sabara’s breakout roles came with appearances on popular television shows such as “Murphy Brown,” “Life’s Work,” “Will & Grace,” and “Friends.” He has also been heavily involved in voiceover work, notably voicing the main character, Hero Boy, in the 2004 animated film “The Polar Express.”
In 2009, Sabara co-starred in “April Showers,” a film written and directed by a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. He also played Peter Cratchit in the 2009 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” From 2005 to 2012, he had a recurring role as Tim Scottson in the Showtime TV series “Weeds.”
Personal Life
Daryl Sabara began dating singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor in July 2016. The couple married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child in February 2021.
Real Estate
In 2016, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara purchased a home in Toluca Lake, California, for just under $5 million. They sold this property in July 2021 for $5.5 million. In the same year, Trainor bought a home in Valley Village, California, for $1.7 million.
In December 2020, the couple acquired a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, for $6.6 million. This mansion, previously owned by a hip-hop producer and artist, features a state-of-the-art recording studio.
Daryl Sabara net worth is $5 million.