David Caruso Net Worth

David Caruso, an American actor and producer, has a net worth of $35 million. Caruso is best known for his roles as Detective John Kelly in “NYPD Blue” and Lieutenant Horatio Caine in “CSI: Miami.” Beyond these iconic roles, he has a diverse portfolio of work spanning films from the 80s to additional television series into the 2000s. Caruso retired from acting in 2012 to focus on opportunities in the art business after the cancellation of “CSI: Miami.”

NYPD Blue Salary Fight

During the first season of “NYPD Blue,” Caruso earned $42,500 per episode. Unsatisfied with this salary, he demanded $100,000 per episode for the next season, along with various other perks including a 38-foot trailer, Fridays off, an office suite, two Manhattan suites, 12 first-class plane tickets, and a private security team. When these demands were not met, Caruso quit the show. This decision, often cited as a major career misstep, led to a decade of stagnation in his career until his resurgence with “CSI: Miami.” Caruso appeared in 26 episodes of “NYPD Blue,” while the series continued for 235 episodes without him.

David Caruso CSI Salary

On “CSI: Miami,” Caruso’s salary reached a peak of $375,000 per episode, amounting to approximately $9 million per season.

Early Life

David Stephen Caruso was born on January 7, 1956, in Forest Hills, Queens, New York. Raised in a Roman Catholic household, Caruso’s father left the family when David was two, leaving his mother, a librarian, to raise him. Caruso attended a Catholic school and later graduated from high school in Briarwood in 1974.

During his youth, Caruso worked as a cinema usher, where he developed a love for acting by watching over 80 movies per week. Inspired by actors like Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, and Edward G. Robinson, Caruso and his co-workers would often act out scenes from their favorite films.

David Caruso Career

Caruso’s early career included a brief appearance in the 1980 film “Getting Wasted” and a significant role as a cadet in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Throughout the 80s, he had supporting roles in films such as “First Blood,” “Blue City,” “China Girl,” and “Twins.” He also ventured into television with roles in “Hill Street Blues” and the miniseries “The First Olympics: Athens 1896,” as well as episodes of “Crime Story” and the music video for “Voyage, voyage” by Desireless.

In the 90s, Caruso began to be typecast as a police officer, appearing in films like “Kings of New York” and “Mad Dog and Glory,” and famously as a mute character in “Hudson Hawk.” His breakthrough came with “NYPD Blue” in 1993, but his departure after one season due to salary disputes led to a career slump. Attempts to establish himself as a leading man in films like “Kiss of Death” and “Jade” were unsuccessful. By 1997, Caruso returned to television with “Michael Hayes” and later gained critical praise for his roles in “Proof of Life” and “Session 9.”

In 2002, Caruso’s career saw a major resurgence with his role as Lieutenant Horatio Caine in “CSI: Miami,” a role he reprised in several “CSI” spin-offs until the series’ cancellation in 2012. After “CSI: Miami,” Caruso retired from acting to focus on the art business.

David Caruso Relationships

David Caruso married actress Rachel Ticotin in 1984, with whom he had one child before their divorce in 1987. He later had a long-term relationship with Liza Marquez, with whom he had two children before their separation in 2007. Marquez later sued Caruso for over $1.2 million and the deed to a home she claimed he had promised her, citing fraud, breach of settlement agreement, and emotional distress. Caruso’s lawyers denied these claims.

Real Estate

David Caruso owns a property in Sherman Oaks, California, a neighborhood known for its celebrity residents. He purchased this 1,650-square-foot home in 2005 for $1.85 million.

David Caruso Net Worth

