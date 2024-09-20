Danny McBride Siblings: Meet Liz and Emily

Danny McBride is an American actor, comedian, writer and producer known for his distinctive comedic style and memorable characters.

He gained prominence through his roles in HBO series such as Eastbound & Down, which he co-created, Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, which he created himself.

McBride’s work has earned him nominations for various awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

He is recognized for portraying characters that often embody a mix of absurdity and vulnerability, making him a unique figure in contemporary comedy.

Siblings

Danny has one full sibling and one half-sibling.

His full sister, Liz, was born in 1979 and works as a special needs teacher in Locust Grove, Virginia.

She is married and has two children.

Additionally, Danny has a half-sister named Emily, born in 1992 from his mother’s second marriage.

Emily is involved in the film industry as a camera assistant at HBO and resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

Career

McBride began his career with the film The Foot Fist Way in 2006, where he starred as Fred Simmons, a delusional taekwondo instructor.

This film marked a significant turning point for McBride, showcasing his unique comedic style and leading to fruitful collaborations with director Jody Hill.

His breakthrough came with the HBO series Eastbound & Down, which aired from 2009 to 2013.

In this critically acclaimed show, McBride portrayed Kenny Powers, a brash former professional baseball player.

Following the success of Eastbound & Down, McBride starred in another HBO series, Vice Principals, which aired from 2016 to 2017.

In this dark comedy, he played Neal Gamby, a vice principal competing for the principal position at a high school.

The show was well-received for its sharp humor and complex character dynamics, further solidifying McBride’s reputation as both a talented writer and actor.

In recent years, McBride has created and starred in The Righteous Gemstones, which premiered on HBO in 2019.

He plays Jesse Gemstone, a wealthy and corrupt megachurch pastor, while also serving as the creator and executive producer of the series.

In addition to his television work, McBride has appeared in several notable films.

He played Red in the stoner action-comedy Pineapple Express and portrayed Cody in the satirical war film Tropic Thunder.

His versatility is evident in his role as Tennessee in Alien: Covenant, a sci-fi horror film that allowed him to explore more serious themes.

McBride has also lent his voice to animated films such as Despicable Me, where he voiced the character Eduardo, and Kung Fu Panda 2, where he played the villainous Shen.

Awards and accolades

McBride has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his impact in the entertainment industry.

He has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, highlighting his work as an executive producer on the HBO documentary series Telemarketers, which is nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2024.

In addition to the Emmy nomination, McBride has garnered four Satellite Award nominations, recognizing his performances in various projects.

He won the Austin Film Critics Association’s Breakthrough Artist Award in 2008 for his roles in Pineapple Express, The Foot Fist Way, and Tropic Thunder.

His work on Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, both of which he co-created, has also earned him critical acclaim, contributing to his reputation as a prominent figure in comedy.

Personal life

McBride is married to Gia Ruiz, an art director, whom he wed on October 15, 2010.

The couple first met in 2002 at a Super Bowl party and began dating shortly thereafter.

After eight years of being together, they tied the knot and enjoyed a honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Together, they have two children.

Their son, Declan George McBride, was born on September 26, 2011, in Los Angeles. Their daughter, Ava, was born in 2015.

McBride and Ruiz are known to be supportive parents who often share moments with their children on social media.