Gus Birney Siblings: All About Ephraim Birney

Gus Birney, is an American actress, model, and songwriter born on July 27, 1999, in New York City.

She is the daughter of actors Reed Birney and Constance Shulman, which influenced her early interest in the performing arts.

Gus began her career in modeling at age 14 and transitioned to acting with a breakout role in the horror series The Mist based on Stephen King’s novella.

In addition to acting, she is also a songwriter and continues to pursue her music career alongside her acting endeavors.

Career

Recognitions

Siblings

Gus has one sibling, an older brother named Ephraim Birney.

Ephraim is also an actor, recognized for his roles in Gotham and The Americans.

Both Gus and Ephraim were raised in a theatrical environment, with their parents, Reed Birney and Constance Shulman, being established actors themselves.

Career

Birney’s journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, significantly influenced by her family’s rich theatrical background.

Growing up in New York City, she was exposed to the world of acting and performance from early childhood, thanks to her parents, both accomplished actors.

At the age of 13, Gus started auditioning for commercials, which marked the beginning of her professional career.

Her talent quickly caught the attention of casting directors, leading to a breakthrough moment when she landed a nationwide campaign for a popular skincare brand.

Birney’s first major acting role came in 2017 when she starred as Alex Cunningham in the horror television series The Mist, which is based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name.

Following this breakout role, she continued to build her resume with appearances in various television projects.

One of her notable roles was in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, where she played Jane Humphreys, a character that allowed her to explore themes of identity and creativity within the context of Emily Dickinson’s life.

Her performance was well-received, and the series itself was praised for its innovative storytelling and fresh take on historical figures.

In addition to her work on Dickinson, Birney starred in the dark comedy series Shining Vale, where she received critical acclaim for her performance.

Her role earned her a nomination for a Saturn Award for Best Young Actor in a Television Series, further establishing her as a rising star in Hollywood.

Beyond television, Birney made her Broadway debut in 2023 in the revival of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.

In addition to acting, Birney is also passionate about music and songwriting.

She has been involved in creating original music that reflects her personal experiences and artistic vision.

Recognitions

Birney has received several nominations for her performances in theater and television.

Notably, she was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Young Actor in a Television Series for her role in Shining Vale (2022–2023).

In 2024, she received a nomination for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play for her performance in Our Class.

This production highlights her growing recognition in the theater community, especially following her Broadway debut in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window (2023), where she garnered positive reviews for her role as Gloria Parodus.