Dansby Swanson Siblings: Meet Chase and Lindsey Swanson

James Swanson is a professional baseball shortstop for the Chicago Cubs.

He was drafted first overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and made his MLB debut on August 17, 2016, with the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson has earned accolades including a World Series Championship in 2021 and multiple All-Star selections.

He has a career batting average of .252 with 140 home runs and 557 RBIs at the moment.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dansby has two older siblings, namely Chase Swanson and Lindsey Swanson.

Both are former athletes; Chase played college baseball at Mercer University, while Lindsey played college softball at Georgia College & State University.

Their athletic background reflects the family’s strong sports lineage, as both of Dansby’s parents were also college athletes.

Career

Swanson’s professional baseball career began with a strong foundation in college baseball at Vanderbilt University.

There, he emerged as a standout player, helping lead the Commodores to a College World Series Championship in 2014.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, showcasing his potential as a future star.

In 2015, Swanson was selected first overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB Draft, marking a significant milestone in his career.

This selection underscored his talent and the high expectations surrounding him as he transitioned to professional baseball.

He made his MLB debut on August 17, 2016, but played only a handful of games with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.

The trade to Atlanta proved pivotal for both Swanson and the Braves.

In December 2015, he was part of a deal that sent pitcher Shelby Miller to Arizona.

Swanson quickly established himself as the Braves’ starting shortstop in 2017, becoming a fan favorite due to his defensive skills and ability to hit for power.

His rise to stardom culminated in 2021 when he played a crucial role in leading the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995.

His contributions throughout the playoffs were instrumental in securing the championship.

Swanson’s accolades continued with selections as an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, highlighting his status as one of the top shortstops in Major League Baseball.

Additionally, he won the Gold Glove Award in 2022, recognizing his exceptional defensive abilities.

After several successful seasons with the Braves, Swanson signed a lucrative contract with the Chicago Cubs in December 2022, marking a new chapter in his career.

Since joining the Cubs, he has continued to demonstrate his skills both at bat and in the field.

His leadership qualities have also been evident as he mentors younger players on the team.

As of 2024, Swanson boasts career statistics that include a batting average of .252, 140 home runs, and 557 RBIs.

His on-base percentage stands at .322, while his fielding percentage reflects his defensive prowess at .980.

Accolades

Swanson has achieved significant accolades throughout his baseball career, reflecting his talent and contributions to the sport.

In 2021, he was a key player in the Atlanta Braves’ World Series Championship victory, marking a historic moment for the franchise.

The following year, Swanson made his first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game and was awarded the Gold Glove Award for his outstanding defensive performance.

He continued to excel, earning a second All-Star selection in 2023.

Additionally, Swanson represented the United States at the Haarlem Baseball Week in 2014, where he contributed to the team’s gold medal win against Japan.

His accomplishments underscore his status as one of the top shortstops in Major League Baseball.