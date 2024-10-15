Dante Exum Siblings: All About Jamaar and Tierra

Danté Exum, born July 13, 1995, in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

Selected fifth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Exum has faced injuries throughout his career but has shown resilience, including a strong performance during the 2023-24 season.

Recently, he underwent wrist surgery and is expected to miss three months.

Exum has also represented Australia internationally, winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Siblings

Danté has two siblings, an older brother named Jamaar and a twin sister named Tierra.

Jamaar has been involved in sports as well, though he did not pursue a professional basketball career like Danté.

Despite this, he has played an important role in Danté’s life by providing support and encouragement throughout his journey.

High school career

Exum’s basketball journey began in Australia, where he attended the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.

The AIS is renowned for its elite training programs and has produced several professional athletes.

During his time there, Exum showcased his exceptional skills, athleticism, and versatility as a guard.

His performances at the AIS caught the attention of scouts and coaches around the world, leading to significant recognition in junior competitions.

Exum was known for his quickness, ball-handling abilities, and defensive prowess, making him a standout player.

He also participated in the 2013 FIBA Under-19 World Championship, where he helped lead the Australian team to a bronze medal.

NBA career

Exum declared for the 2014 NBA Draft after his time at AIS, opting not to play college basketball in the United States.

He was selected fifth overall by the Utah Jazz, marking a significant milestone in his career.

His debut season showed promise; however, it was marred by injuries.

In 2015, Exum suffered a torn ACL during a summer league game, which sidelined him for the entire 2015-2016 NBA season.

His recovery process was challenging but demonstrated his resilience and determination.

Upon returning to the court, Exum contributed to the Jazz as a versatile guard known for his defensive skills and ability to facilitate plays.

During his time with the Jazz, he played in 245 games over five seasons.

Although he faced ups and downs due to injuries and inconsistent playing time, he remained a valuable asset to the team.

In 2020, Exum was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a multi-player deal.

His time with the Cavaliers was brief but allowed him to gain experience in a different environment.

He played in 22 games during the 2019-2020 season before becoming a free agent.

Seeking further opportunities, Exum pursued international experiences during his career.

He played for FC Barcelona in Spain’s Liga ACB and later joined Partizan NIS Belgrade in Serbia.

These experiences helped him refine his skills while competing against high-level international talent.

In 2023, Exum made his return to the NBA by signing with the Dallas Mavericks.

His signing was met with enthusiasm as he aimed to leverage his international experience and previous NBA knowledge to contribute to a competitive team.

Accolades

Exum has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

Notably, he was part of the Australian national team that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the professional arena, he achieved recognition in European leagues, being named to the All-ABA League Team and winning the ABA League Championship in 2023.

Additionally, he was a Spanish Cup winner in 2022 while playing for FC Barcelona.

Although he has not made an NBA All-Star team, Exum’s performances have included career highs of 28 points in a game and 13 assists, showcasing his versatility as a player.