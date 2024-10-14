Phoebe Dynevor Siblings: All About Samuel and Harriet

Phoebe Dynevor is a British actress renowned for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

She began her career in the BBC series Waterloo Road and has appeared in shows like Younger and Snatch.

Dynevor has also starred in films such as The Colour Room and Bank of Dave.

In 2024, she received a BAFTA Rising Star nomination and is engaged to actor Cameron Fuller.

Siblings

Phoebe has two younger siblings, namely Samuel and Harriet.

Samuel, her older brother, tends to maintain a lower profile and is not as publicly known as Phoebe.

He has pursued interests outside of acting, focusing on his own path.

Harriet, the youngest sibling, is still in her teenage years and has shown interest in the arts.

While she has been involved in various creative pursuits, like Samuel, she also prefers to keep a low profile.

Career

Dynevor began her acting career at a young age, making her television debut in 2009 with a role in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road, where she portrayed Siobhan Mailey.

Following Waterloo Road, she appeared in various British television series, including Prisoners’ Wives from 2012 to 2013, where she played a significant character, and Dickensian from 2015 to 2016, which reimagined classic Charles Dickens characters in a shared narrative.

Dynevor’s career took a major turn when she was cast as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020.

Based on Julia Quinn’s popular book series, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Dynevor’s portrayal of Daphne, a young woman navigating the complexities of love and societal expectations during the Regency era, received widespread acclaim.

Also Read: Walker Kessler Siblings: Get to Know Houston Kessler

Her chemistry with co-star Regé-Jean Page and her performance contributed significantly to the show’s success, leading to a second season where her character continued to be central to the storyline.

In addition to Bridgerton, Dynevor has worked on various other projects.

In the TV Land series Younger, she played Clare, a recurring character who added depth to the main storyline about ageism in the publishing industry.

She also starred in the crime-comedy series Snatch, inspired by Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name, showcasing her versatility as an actress across different genres.

In 2021, she appeared in The Colour Room, portraying Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist.

Her performance was well-received and highlighted her ability to take on complex historical figures.

In 2023, Dynevor featured in Bank of Dave, based on the true story of a man who fights to set up his own bank, further solidifying her status as a rising star in British cinema.

Additionally, she starred in Fair Play, a psychological thriller that allowed her to explore darker themes and showcase her range.

Awards and accolades

Dynevor has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her rising prominence in the entertainment industry.

Notably, she was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Rising Star in 2024, recognizing her emerging talent, particularly for her role in the Netflix thriller Fair Play.

In 2021, Dynevor earned nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Kiss and the Satellite Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

She also received a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Bridgerton.

Other accolades include nominations from the Indiana Film Journalists Association for Best Lead Performance in Fair Play and from the National Film Awards UK for Best Supporting Actress in Bank of Dave.

In 2024, she was nominated again at the National Film Awards UK for Best Actress in Fair Play.