Walker Kessler Siblings: Get to Know Houston Kessler

Walker Kessler is a professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz in the NBA standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 245 pounds.

He had a notable college career at Auburn, where he was recognized as a premier shot-blocker and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Drafted 22nd overall in 2022, Kessler signed a four-year contract worth approximately $13.37 million.

In his second season (2023-24), he averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Siblings

Walker has two sibling, a brother named Houston Kessler, who also played basketball at the University of Georgia and a sister named Lilly Kessler.

While he may not have reached the same level of national attention as Walker, he has been involved in the sport and contributes to the family’s basketball legacy.

College career

Kessler began his college basketball journey at the University of North Carolina during the 2020-2021 season.

In his freshman year, he played in 29 games, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Although he showed potential, he faced stiff competition for playing time and ultimately decided to transfer after one season.

Kessler transferred to Auburn University for the 2021-2022 season, where he had a breakout year.

During this season, he averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while leading the nation with an impressive average of 4.6 blocks per game.

His exceptional defensive skills earned him the title of SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and he was recognized as a third-team All-American.

Kessler’s shot-blocking ability and overall defensive presence were crucial to Auburn’s success, helping the team make a significant impact in the NCAA Tournament.

NBA career

After his standout season at Auburn, Kessler declared for the NBA Draft in 2022.

He was selected 22nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies but was quickly traded to the Utah Jazz.

In his rookie season (2022-2023), Kessler played in 74 games, averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and an impressive 2.3 blocks per game.

His performance included several notable games, with a career-high of 31 points against the Denver Nuggets in March 2023, showcasing his scoring ability and versatility as a center.

As he enters the 2023-2024 season, Walker Kessler is viewed as a promising young talent in the NBA with significant potential for growth.

With continued development and experience, he has the opportunity to become one of the league’s top centers and play a vital role in the Utah Jazz’s success in the coming years.

His combination of defensive prowess and improving offensive skills makes him an exciting player to follow as he progresses in his career.

Awards and accolades

Kessler has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, showcasing his talent and impact on the court.

In college, he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year during his standout season at Auburn.

He also earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team and was recognized as a Third-Team All-American.

In the NBA, Kessler made a significant impression in his rookie season earning a place on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

He was also a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, finishing third in the voting.

Additionally, he was named Rookie of the Month for February 2023 and participated in the Rising Stars Challenge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kessler’s shot-blocking prowess has made him one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.