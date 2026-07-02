Daredevil climbers apparently get engaged after scaling needle of Empire State Building

A couple has been taken into custody after climbing the very top of New York City’s Empire State Building, before apparently getting engaged.

Russian nationals Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Beerkus, 32, unfurled a large banner at the tip of the skyscraper’s needle that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

Beerkus got down on one knee and seemed to propose to Nikolau, presenting a ring. They kissed before descending.

They were atop the 1,454 ft (443m) building for at least 10 minutes. The couple, who have performed similar stunts around the world, are the subjects of the 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told the BBC that two individuals had been taken into custody.

They face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS.

A spokesperson for the building said the “unauthorized incident” had posed no danger to tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire.

”It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals,” the spokesperson’s statement added.

Preliminary information indicates the pair got in through a hatch on the 103rd floor of the building, used for water tower maintenance, law enforcement sources told CBS.

While that level is not open to the public, the floor below it is. It remains unclear how they got from the 102nd to the 103rd floor.

Shortly after midday, the pair began to descend from the top of the building’s 200ft telecommunications antenna.

Once they reached a lower platform on the tower, the man dropped down to one knee and appeared to propose to the woman.

They embraced and the woman removed her mask before they kissed.

The pair posted on social media while at the top of the building.

Nikolau shared a video showing a view from atop a small platform, and a photo showing Beerkus apparently popping the question.

NYPD shared body camera footage of an officer climbing a caged ladder to speak to the couple.

“Hello, how you doing?” he can be heard saying. “Can you just stay where you are? You can’t be up here.”

Nikolau then raises her arms and says: “I’m OK.”

The officers ask them what language they speak.

“Russian,” Nikolau responds.

By BBC News