Darez Diggs Siblings: A Look at the NFL’s Player Family Tree

Darez Diggs, born Mar’Sean Diggs in 1995 in Washington, D.C., is an American football defensive back known for his athletic prowess and family ties to NFL stardom.

Growing up in a household steeped in sports, he honed his skills on the gridiron from a young age, emerging as a standout cornerback with a 6-foot-2 frame and exceptional agility.

Raised by his mother, Stephanie Diggs, after the passing of his father, Aron Diggs Sr., in 2008, Darez embodies the Diggs family’s legacy of perseverance and talent.

He blends athletics with a grounded approach to life beyond the spotlight.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Darez’s older brother, Stefon Diggs, is a star wide receiver for the New England Patriots, renowned for his route-running precision and multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

Stefon often stepped into a father-figure role for the family following their father’s death.

Younger brother Trevon Diggs plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, earning All-Pro honors with his interception prowess and adding to the brothers’ on-field rivalry.

The family also includes their sister, Porsche Green, who provides a stabilizing presence amid the brothers’ high-profile careers.

Additionally, Darez has a half-brother, Aron Diggs Jr., from their father’s previous relationship.

Also Read: Joey Bosa Siblings: Getting to Know Nick Bosa

Career

Diggs’ football journey began at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C., where he excelled as a defensive back and earned early recognition for his speed and coverage skills.

Transitioning to college, he started at Iowa Western Community College from 2014 to 2015, logging notable tackles in junior college play.

He later transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2018.

At UAB, Diggs contributed as a key defender, recording tackles and pass breakups that showcased his field-reading ability in Conference USA competition.

He continued his collegiate career at Morgan State University, where he played as a freshman defensive back, standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.

He further developed his technique in the MEAC conference.

Although he pursued professional opportunities, including aspirations in the XFL, Diggs has not yet secured an NFL roster spot.

He has instead channeled his energy into off-field pursuits like his Blue Boii brand and mentoring young athletes.

Accolades

In high school, Diggs was ranked as the 123rd-best overall recruit in the class of 2016.

He was ranked as the 12th-best cornerback nationally.

He was ranked as the fifth-most valuable player in the state of Washington, D.C.

During his junior college stint at Iowa Western, he accumulated 18 solo tackles, contributing to team efforts despite modest statistical rankings in the NJCAA.

His most prominent achievement came at UAB in 2019, when he earned a spot on the AFCA All-American First Team.