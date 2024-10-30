Dave Matthews Band To Host Benefit Concert For Hurricane Victims In New York City

Dave Matthews Band announced on Tuesday that they will host a special benefit concert, “Soulshine,” at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 24.

The concert will follow the band’s two scheduled performances at the venue and aims to support those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The lineup for “Soulshine” includes popular acts like the Warren Haynes Band, hailing from storm-impacted Asheville, North Carolina, as well as Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Goose.

Special guest performers will include Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Joe Russo, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks.

Proceeds from the event will go to the “Soulshine” Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

This fund supports Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery initiatives and other nonprofits assisting storm-affected communities in North Carolina and Florida.

Hurricane Helene recently brought record-breaking rainfall and severe flooding to Appalachia and western North Carolina, causing widespread damage and claiming over 200 lives across six states.

Hurricane Milton followed shortly after, impacting Florida with heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages, resulting in at least 17 fatalities.

Tickets for the “Soulshine” concert go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT.