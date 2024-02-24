David Beckham Siblings: The Family Behind the Legendary Footballer

David Beckham, born on May 2, 1975, in Leytonstone, East London, England, is a renowned English football (soccer) player.

He achieved international fame for his exceptional skills on the field and his high-profile personal life.

David played for esteemed clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

Notably, he was the first English footballer to win league titles in four countries, namely England, Spain, the United States and France.

Throughout his career spanning 20 years, David won numerous trophies and accolades.

Apart from his football career, he is also known for his work with various brands like Adidas and H&M, as well as his philanthropic efforts with organizations like Unicef.

He is married to Victoria Beckham and has four children.

David’s impact extends beyond football as he has become a global advertising brand and a cultural icon.

David Beckham siblings

David has two sisters named Lynne Georgina Beckham and Joanne Louise Beckham.

Lynne is three years older than David, and Joanne is seven years younger.

Lynne was married to Colin Every, with whom she shared three children—Freddie, Georgina, and Josh.

Her marriage to Colin caused tension within the family, particularly between David and Colin, but they reconciled following Lynne’s divorce from Colin in 2010.

Joanne had a relationship with Big Brother contestant Kris Donnelly; they had a daughter named Peggy before separating.

Their relationship faced challenges, especially regarding custody issues, but Joanne and Kris seem to maintain a cordial relationship today.

Both Lynne and Joanne continue to play roles in David’s life, appearing in his social media posts and attending important events.

Career-wise, Lynne worked as a receptionist and later claimed benefits after her divorce from Colin Every. She has three children with Colin: Freddie, Georgina and Josh.

Joanne originally trained as a hairdrester and later founded a luxury concierge service called WeAreYourCity, which closed in 2020.

Parents

David’s parents are Ted Beckham and Sandra West.

Ted was a heating engineer and appliance repairman, while Sandra worked as a hairstylist in nursing homes.

They raised David alongside his two sisters, Lynne Georgina Beckham and Joanne Louise Beckham.

Ted and Sandra were passionate Manchester United fans, and Ted taught David how to play soccer from childhood.

Unfortunately, their marriage ended in 2002 due to marital difficulties.

Despite the initial strain in their relationship, David and Ted reconnected after Ted suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2007, and they remained close until Ted passed away in 2019.

Sandra continues to be active in David’s life, having attended several notable events featuring David and his family.

David Beckham career

David is widely recognized as one of the most celebrated football (soccer) players of his era.

He began his illustrious career with Manchester United, where he won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.

David moved to Real Madrid in 2003, winning the Spanish La Liga championship in his final season with the club.

He continued his success with LA Galaxy, becoming the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games.

Additionally, David played for AC Milan on loan in 2009 and 2010.

He represented England internationally, serving as captain from 2000 to 2009, and participated in three FIFA World Cups and two UEFA European Championships.

After retirement in 2013, David expanded his career into business and philanthropy, partnering with prestigious brands and launching initiatives such as the 7: The David Beckham Unicef Fund in 2015.

He remains involved in sports management, notably as president of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF.