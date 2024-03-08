fbpx
    David Boreanaz Net Worth

    David Boreanaz, the versatile American actor, producer, and director, commands a net worth of $30 million, reflecting his illustrious career spanning iconic television series and memorable film roles.

    Date of Birth May 16, 1971
    Place of Birth Buffalo, New York
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Television producer, Television Director, Voice Actor

    David Boreanaz Salary

    In the realm of television, David Boreanaz stands as a formidable force, earning a staggering salary of $250,000 per episode of the acclaimed series “Bones.”

    David Boreanaz net worth of $30 million mirrors his unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to his craft.

    Early Life

    Born on May 16, 1971, in Buffalo, New York, David Boreanaz embarked on his acting journey with humble beginnings, honing his skills and passion for the arts. Following his graduation from Ithaca College with a degree in photography and cinema, Boreanaz ventured to Los Angeles, where he pursued his dream of making it in the entertainment industry. Despite initial challenges, his perseverance paid off, leading to his breakout role as Angel in the hit series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its subsequent spin-off, “Angel.”

    David Boreanaz TV Career

    Boreanaz’s ascent to stardom reached new heights with his portrayal of Seeley Booth in the critically acclaimed series “Bones,” where he appeared in 246 episodes spanning from 2005 to 2017.

    Alongside his on-screen success, Boreanaz showcased his directorial talents, helming 11 episodes of “Bones” and establishing himself as a prominent figure behind the camera. Furthermore, his foray into cinema with roles in films like “Valentine” and “The Crow: Wicked Prayer” underscored his versatility as an actor and solidified his status as a Hollywood icon.

    Legal Battles

    Beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, David Boreanaz’s personal life has been marked by triumphs and challenges. Despite facing legal battles with Fox over profit disputes related to “Bones,” Boreanaz emerged victorious, securing a significant settlement and reaffirming his commitment to justice. Moreover, his dedication to family life, including his marriage to Playboy model Jaime Bergman and their children, reflects his unwavering values and priorities beyond the silver screen.

    Entrepreneurship

    Outside of his acting endeavors, David Boreanaz’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through his collaboration in launching a nail polish line, Chrome Girl, with his wife and friends. Additionally, his fervent support for the Philadelphia Flyers and his love for hockey underscore his deep-rooted connection to his hometown and his passion for sports.

     

