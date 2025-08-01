David Cross Siblings: All About Juli Cross and Wendy Cross

David Cross is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and director renowned for his sharp wit and irreverent humor.

Born on April 4, 1964, in Atlanta, Georgia, Cross grew up in a challenging environment marked by poverty and family upheaval.

His father, Barry Cross, left the family when David was 10, leading to an estranged relationship that persisted into adulthood.

Cross discovered his passion for comedy at 17, performing stand-up and later joining a college sketch group called This is Pathetic.

After briefly attending Emerson College in Boston, he dropped out to pursue comedy full-time, eventually relocating to New York City.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

David has two younger sisters, Juli Cross and Wendy Cross.

Growing up in Georgia, the siblings faced significant hardships due to their family’s financial struggles and their father’s departure when David was young.

The Cross family was evicted from their home, forcing them to live in motels and with friends at times.

David has spoken candidly about the difficulties of his childhood, including the emotional toll of his father’s absence, which left their mother, Susi Cross, to raise the three children single-handedly.

Career

Cross’s career began in the early 1990s when he joined the writing team for The Ben Stiller Show, where he also made brief on-screen appearances.

Also Read: Alfonso Cuarón Siblings: Meet Christina, Carlos and Alfredo

This role introduced him to Bob Odenkirk, with whom he later co-created the groundbreaking HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995–1998), a cult classic known for its innovative and absurd humor.

Cross gained widespread recognition for his role as Tobias Fünke, a quirky and oblivious psychiatrist-turned-aspiring-actor, in the sitcom Arrested Development (2003–2006, 2013, 2018–2019).

He created, wrote, and starred in The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (2010–2016) and appeared in films such as Men in Black (1997), Men in Black II (2002), and the Alvin and the Chipmunks trilogy, though he later expressed regret over the latter due to a negative experience on set.

Cross has also lent his voice to animated projects like Kung Fu Panda (2008–2016), Megamind (2010), and Curious George (2006).

His stand-up specials, including The Pride Is Back (1999) and Bigger and Blackerer (2010), showcase his provocative comedic style.

Additionally, Cross authored a book of essays, I Drink for a Reason (2009), and has appeared in guest roles on shows like Modern Family, Just Shoot Me!, and Rick and Morty.

Accolades

In 1993, Cross won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for his work on The Ben Stiller Show.

His work on Mr. Show with Bob and David garnered three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

For his role as Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development, Cross received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Television Series and was part of the ensemble nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.