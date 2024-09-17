David Handelman, Writer on Four Aaron Sorkin TV Series, Dies at 63

David Handelman, a print journalist-turned-TV writer and producer, passed away on August 15 at the age of 63 due to complications from Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer. Handelman wrote for an array of notable television shows, including Sports Night, The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Newsroom — all created by Aaron Sorkin. He also contributed to One Tree Hill, Nashville, Love Monkey, Rogue, and CNN’s Smerconish.

Handelman’s TV career began when he co-wrote a spec script for The Larry Sanders Show with Kids in the Hall member Mark McKinney. Sorkin read it and invited them to write a freelance episode for Sports Night, which became the season one episode “The Sword of Orion.” Handelman later turned a difficult experience interviewing Michael Jordan into the season two Sports Night episode, “The Sweet Smell of Air.” He joined The West Wing for its fourth season, Sorkin’s last, and went on to write for all four of Sorkin’s TV series.

In addition to his work in television, Handelman had a rich background in journalism. He was a staff writer for Rolling Stone, covering a range of subjects from the Beastie Boys to ACT UP, and edited multiple special issues. He also served as arts editor at Vogue and contributed to publications such as The New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ, Premiere, and Spy.

Handelman’s later work included writing and producing for two daytime talk shows and news programs like Good Morning America and CNN’s In the Arena. His wide-reaching career spanned across CBS, NBC, ABC, HBO, The CW, and CNN.

Handelman is survived by his wife, Syd Sidner, his daughters, Helen and Nancy, and his brothers, Dan and Matt. His life was celebrated at a service attended by over 400 people, including many industry peers.