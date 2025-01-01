David Montgomery Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

David Montgomery, born June 7, 1997, is an American professional football running back for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

He played college football at Iowa State and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Montgomery signed with the Lions in March 2023 and had a strong season until suffering a knee injury (MCL sprain) in December 2024, which may require surgery and has left his playoff participation uncertain.

Prior to his injury, he had accumulated 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Siblings

David has three siblings. He has one brother, Maceo Montgomery, who is currently imprisoned for murder and drug trafficking.

Additionally, he has two other siblings, although their names and details are not publicly known.

One of his sisters, Kiki, was involved in a serious car accident in February 2024 and is now paralyzed from the neck down.

College career

Montgomery attended Iowa State University from 2016 to 2018, where he made a significant impact on the football program.

He was a highly regarded recruit out of high school and quickly became a central figure in the Cyclones’ offense.

In his freshman year, Montgomery played in 12 games, rushing for 563 yards and two touchdowns.

He showcased his potential and ability to break tackles, earning praise for his physical running style.

In his sophomore season, Montgomery had a breakout year, rushing for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also contributed in the passing game with 36 receptions for 293 yards, demonstrating versatility as both a runner and receiver.

His performance earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Continuing his upward trajectory, Montgomery excelled in his junior season, finishing with 1,216 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

He again showcased his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, adding 22 receptions for 157 yards.

By the end of his college career, he had established himself as one of the top running backs in college football.

NFL player

After declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft following his junior season, Montgomery was selected in the third round (73rd overall) by the Chicago Bears.

His draft stock was bolstered by his impressive college performance and physical attributes.

In his rookie season with the Bears, he made an immediate impact by rushing for 889 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

Montgomery quickly became the team’s primary running back and was known for his ability to gain tough yards between the tackles.

Over his four seasons with the Bears, Montgomery continued to be a reliable contributor, rushing for over 800 yards in both 2020 and 2021 while also demonstrating his skills as a dual-threat back by contributing in the passing game.

In March 2023, he signed with the Detroit Lions, aiming to build on his success in a new offensive scheme.

Accolades

In college at Iowa State, Montgomery was recognized as the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year in 2019, marking a significant honor as he was the first Iowa State athlete to receive this award in 17 years.

He earned First-Team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus in both 2017 and 2018.

Additionally, Montgomery was named First-Team All-Big 12 by various organizations in both years and was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award in 2018.

In the NFL, Montgomery was awarded the Brian Piccolo Award for the 2019 season, given to a rookie and veteran player who exemplifies courage, loyalty, teamwork, and dedication.

His college statistics reflect his prowess on the field, finishing with 2,925 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, and 71 receptions for 582 yards over his three seasons at Iowa State.