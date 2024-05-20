David Ortiz Net Worth

David Ortiz, a retired professional baseball player from the Dominican Republic, boasts a net worth of $55 million. Ortiz earned both fortune and fame during his Major League Baseball career, which spanned from 1997 to 2016. He played for the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox, achieving significant accolades including being a 10-time All-Star and a 3-time World Series champion. Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022, his first year of eligibility.

Early Life

David Ortiz, affectionately known as “Big Papi,” was born on November 18, 1975, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He became a U.S. citizen on June 11, 2008, in Boston. The oldest of four children, Ortiz was inspired by standout pitchers Ramon Martinez and his brother Pedro Martinez, who also became a legendary MLB player for the Red Sox.

David Ortiz Career

Ortiz was signed by the Seattle Mariners in November 1992, just ten days after his 17th birthday, following his graduation from Estudia Espaillat High School in the Dominican Republic. He played for the Mariners’ farm team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, until 1996, establishing himself as a top hitting prospect. In 1996, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins and was named the most exciting player in the Midwest League by “Baseball America.”

He made his Twins debut in September 1997, hitting 58 home runs and earning 238 RBIs during his time in Minnesota. Despite his success, Ortiz faced personal and professional challenges, including the tragic death of his mother in a car accident in 2002. He was released by the Twins in December 2002 due to cost-cutting measures.

In January 2003, Ortiz signed a non-guaranteed free-agent contract with the Boston Red Sox for $1.5 million. He quickly proved his worth, helping the Red Sox reach the AL Championship Series and ultimately winning three World Series championships with the team in 2004, 2007, and 2013. His tenure with the Red Sox solidified his status as a baseball legend. Ortiz retired from baseball on his 40th birthday in 2015, and his uniform number 34 was retired in 2017.

David Ortiz Salary

Throughout his career, David Ortiz earned nearly $160 million in salary. His peak annual salary was $16 million, which he received in his final two seasons, 2015 and 2016. Additionally, Ortiz earned tens of millions from endorsements with major brands such as MasterCard, JetBlue, Coca-Cola, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ Donuts, New Balance, and Marucci.

Personal Life

David Ortiz married Tiffany, who hails from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and they have three children: Jessica, Alexandra, and D’Angelo. Ortiz became a Green Bay Packers fan through his wife, and the family has resided in Miami since his retirement. He also maintains a home in the Dominican Republic for his first-born son, David Andres.

Ortiz is heavily involved in philanthropy, founding the David Ortiz Children’s Fund in 2007. He also launched a Charity Wine label in 2008, raising $150,000 for his children’s fund. In 2016, he became a Brand Ambassador for UNICEF Kid Power.

David and Tiffany have had a tumultuous relationship, separating multiple times. They officially began divorce proceedings in February 2023.

Shooting Incident

On June 9, 2019, Ortiz was shot and severely wounded in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The attack, initially believed to be targeted at him, was later revealed to be a case of mistaken identity. Ortiz underwent multiple surgeries and extensive medical treatment. Eleven suspects were arrested, with the shooting being linked to a Mexican drug cartel.

Real Estate

In 2016, Ortiz and his wife Tiffany purchased a 1-acre property in Miami for $1.5 million and custom-built a 10,200-square-foot mansion. The luxurious home featured two-story bedrooms and direct pool access. The property was listed for sale in February 2023 and sold for $10.55 million in May 2023, setting a record for the Pinecrest, Florida area.

