    Nigeria’s Davido Probed Over Alleged Threats to Tiwa’s Life

    Afrobeats star Davido is under investigation by Nigerian police after fellow singer Tiwa Savage reported him for allegedly bullying and threatening her.

    Tensions between the two prominent musicians reportedly began last month after Tiwa shared a picture of herself and the mother of one of Davido’s children on her Instagram story.

    In her police report cited by several local news outlets, Tiwa says that Davido took offence to the post, deeming it as a taunt against him.

    She alleges that Davido responded by “uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words” against her.

    Tiwa also accuses Davido of sending people to warn her to “be careful in Lagos”, which she views as “unethical” and “a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity”.

    Davido is yet to respond to the allegations.

    The two stars have also unfollowed each other on Instagram

    Lagos state police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to the Punch news website that they have received Tiwa’s report and began investigations.

    By BBC News

