Daystar University Bans Students from Wearing Crocs, Slippers Within Campus

Daystar University has banned students from wearing crocs and slippers within the school compound.

In an internal memo, the learning institution asked learners to familiarise themselves with Section 3.3 of the Student Handbook.

The varsity management also said that it had noted with concern the increasing violation of the dress code.

“Our appearance communicates a lot about who we are. Yes, appearance matters, whether we like it or not, it can influence how others perceive us and can affect our confidence and self-esteem,” the memo read in part.

“Developing professionals is part of our mission in Daystar University, and adherence to our dress code and decorum is critical to that end.”

This comes days after Masinde Muliro University advised its students against indecent dressing within campus.

The institution of higher learning asked students to refrain from wearing mini skirts, skin-tight trousers, ragged and torn or ripped jeans, low-cut blouses, and dresses.

Further, students were warned against wearing micro shorts, transparent dresses, attires that show bra straps as well as sleeveless T-shirts.

The institution also banned the wearing of T-shirts with obscene writings, crocs, slippers and all kinds of plastic shoes, sagging trousers and clothing that reveal their chests.

