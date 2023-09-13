Mystery as Daystar University Student is Found Dead in Hostel

Mystery surrounds the death of a first-year student at Daystar University student whose body was found in a room at the college.

Whereas police said Mercy Jerono Kwambai, 18, a Daystar University student, on the Athi River campus, died by suicide at a hostel in the Daystar area within Athi River South on September 8, 2023, the family suspect foul play.

The matter was reported to Athi River police station as a suicide incident report on September 9 at 3.15 am.

Police said the incident was reported by the varsity’s security officers. They said the body of the female first-year student was found lying in a pool of blood at the Patience West hostel washroom at Daystar University.

Police officers and DCI personnel visited the scene and it was established that the deceased had locked herself inside the toilet and committed suicide by stabbing herself on the left side of the chest using a kitchen knife.

The deceased’s body according to the police was discovered by her fellow students who gained entry by jumping over the walls of the toilets and opening the door.

The scene was processed and documented by the officers before it was removed to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The family wants the matter be investigated and possible suspects be charged in court.

The family said the girl died under mysterious circumstances one week after admission.

“The university is advancing suicide which is not true. She was found dead inside the shared bathrooms of the university in Athi River.”

“They allege she stabbed herself which is not possible and this case needs to be exposed,” said a member of the family.

Police said investigators are on the matter.

